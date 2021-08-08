Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $49.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.