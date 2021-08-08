Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

