Azuki Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $47,555.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00128121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,367.06 or 0.99845194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00782642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

