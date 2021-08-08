B. Riley Cuts Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target to $29.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $302.88 million, a PE ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.35. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

