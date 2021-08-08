B. Riley Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $23.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 192.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

