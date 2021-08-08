Balancer (BAL) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $24.56 or 0.00055269 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $170.53 million and $43.77 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00828236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00099345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

