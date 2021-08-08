Ball (NYSE:BLL) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. 3,959,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

