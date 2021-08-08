Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Releases Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%.

Shares of BLDP opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.