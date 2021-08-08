Banano One Day Volume Tops $196,835.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $196,835.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00123802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,417 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,984,172 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.