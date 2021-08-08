Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Bandwidth makes up 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $54,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 981.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.44.

BAND stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.97. The company had a trading volume of 624,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.38. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

