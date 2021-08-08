Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $227.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.38. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bandwidth by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

