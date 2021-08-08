Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €226.75 ($266.76).

Shares of ALV opened at €197.72 ($232.61) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €211.79. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

