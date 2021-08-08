Barclays Cuts Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target to $10.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

