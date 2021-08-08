Barclays Increases Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $26.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWCH. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Switch stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its position in Switch by 119.1% in the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Switch by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Switch by 17.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Switch by 64.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 462,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

