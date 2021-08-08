Barclays Raises Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 355

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 279.25 ($3.65).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Insiders bought 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048 in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.