Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
