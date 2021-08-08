Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

