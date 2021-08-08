Barrick Gold (GOLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOLD opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

