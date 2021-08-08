Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barrington Research currently has a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
HSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of HSC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Harsco by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
