Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barrington Research currently has a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of HSC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Harsco by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

