Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Announces Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.