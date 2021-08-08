Bay Rivers Group Has $1.88 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 201,624 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,899,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,010,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

