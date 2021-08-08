Bay Rivers Group Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN traded down $31.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,344.94. 2,637,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,470.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

