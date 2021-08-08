Bay Rivers Group Purchases 37 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,256,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $20.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,525.06. The company had a trading volume of 692,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,440.56. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

