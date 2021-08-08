Bay Rivers Group Sells 123 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.77. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

