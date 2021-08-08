BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.482-$2.605 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.55 billion.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.05.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

