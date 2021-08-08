BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 105,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,048 shares.The stock last traded at $50.82 and had previously closed at $50.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $78,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

