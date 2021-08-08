BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$64.00 at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.15.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$63.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.03. The firm has a market cap of C$57.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

