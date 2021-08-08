Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 4.22% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $1,091,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 17,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $24.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.