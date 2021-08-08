Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 7,554 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.16. 1,635,334 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

