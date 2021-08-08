Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,660,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,817. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

