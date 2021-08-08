Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 133.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.6% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,208. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.