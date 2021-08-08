Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,843. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.