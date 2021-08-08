Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 35 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.51. 8,925,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.