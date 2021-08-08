Belt Finance Market Cap Tops $48.80 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $9.52 or 0.00021208 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00129702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.50 or 0.99758465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00790459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,126,806 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

