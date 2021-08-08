Benchmark Raises Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $540.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $480.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECH. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.09.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $481.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

