Bentley Systems (BSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,887 shares of company stock valued at $77,696,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

