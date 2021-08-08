BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $61.28 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.44 or 0.00814079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00098810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

