Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMEGF opened at $27.88 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

