Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

BERY stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 1,241,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after buying an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after buying an additional 190,526 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

