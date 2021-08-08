Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

