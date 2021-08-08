BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $63.40. 1,224,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,561. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,007,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,059,000 after acquiring an additional 820,136 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

