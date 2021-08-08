BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

BIGC stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.32. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,699,095. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $149,602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 930,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

