Binance Coin Price Reaches $340.31 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion and $1.56 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $340.31 or 0.00781482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
