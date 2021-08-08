Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $481.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.58. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $504.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.09.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

