BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Raised to $16.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

