BioHiTech Global (BHTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect BioHiTech Global to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BioHiTech Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

