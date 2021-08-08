BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

