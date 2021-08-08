Bismuth (BIS) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $1,674.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003944 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,883,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,781,701 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

