Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $439,985.09 and $21.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,872.17 or 1.00317618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00030104 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.66 or 0.01069355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00344344 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00369841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006373 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,184,236 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

