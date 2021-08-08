Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Achieves Market Cap of $15.31 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 64.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $6,895.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

