Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.